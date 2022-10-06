CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 837.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Sony Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 35,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

