CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $305.50. The stock had a trading volume of 73,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,815. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

