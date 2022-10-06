CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $2 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 441,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,008. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

