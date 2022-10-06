CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,438 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,571,000 after buying an additional 365,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,036,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.79. The company had a trading volume of 48,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,938. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.97. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

