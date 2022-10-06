CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,137,873. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84.

