Carroll Investors Inc Buys Shares of 67,361 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,361 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000. Fortinet comprises approximately 3.5% of Carroll Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 47,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,663. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

