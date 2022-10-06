Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $27.92. 1,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 174,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

Specifically, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,480.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,480.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $121,728.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,234,957.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock worth $788,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $734.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 629,448 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after buying an additional 622,786 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 443,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 417,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 300,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

