Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.92. 82,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

