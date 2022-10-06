CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,591,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,215 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises about 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.40% of CBRE Group worth $337,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 64.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

