CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

CF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.21.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $102.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,613,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after buying an additional 888,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,669.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after buying an additional 865,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

