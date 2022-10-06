Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Shares Down 6.8%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.05 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.02). Approximately 85,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 278,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.21.

About Chesterfield Resources

(Get Rating)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

Featured Articles

