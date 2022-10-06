China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.66

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC cut China Resources Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
China Resources Cement Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend
About China Resources Cement
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Resources Cement (CARCY)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.