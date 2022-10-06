Chirpley Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges (CHRP)

Chirpley (CHRP) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Chirpley has traded 53.7% lower against the US dollar. One Chirpley token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chirpley has a market cap of $185,197.27 and approximately $1.23 million worth of Chirpley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003286 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00145971 BTC.

About Chirpley

Chirpley’s genesis date was April 25th, 2021. Chirpley’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,824,558 tokens. Chirpley’s official Twitter account is @chirpley. Chirpley’s official website is chirpley.ai. Chirpley’s official message board is chirpley.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Chirpley

According to CryptoCompare, “Chirpley (CHRP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Chirpley has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 28,824,558 in circulation. The last known price of Chirpley is 0.00583706 USD and is down -9.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $495,052.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chirpley.ai.”

