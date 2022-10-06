Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.97-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.29 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.93.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.45.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.