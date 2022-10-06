Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Up 19.7%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 19.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.40. 465,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 443,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cipher Mining by 230.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
