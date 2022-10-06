Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Up 19.7%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 19.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.40. 465,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 443,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

In related news, Director Cary M. Grossman bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,480.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cipher Mining by 230.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

