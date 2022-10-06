CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $757.00 million-$777.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.07 million.

CIRCOR International Stock Up 3.1 %

CIR stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.92 million for the quarter. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. Equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIRCOR International

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,055 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,062,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after buying an additional 58,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

See Also

