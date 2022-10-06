Citigroup Lowers NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
NAVER Stock Performance
NAVER has a 1-year low of $715.69 and a 1-year high of $715.69.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NAVER (NHNCF)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for NAVER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAVER and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.