ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.89. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ClearSign Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 1,591,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

