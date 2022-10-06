Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 231.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLNN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clene to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Clene Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Clene stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. Clene has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Henry Stevens purchased 47,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,650.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Henry Stevens purchased 47,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,650.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $110,839.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth $70,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth $79,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clene by 113.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Clene by 27.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

