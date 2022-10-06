CLOUT (CLOUT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,686.00

CLOUT (CLOUT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One CLOUT token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CLOUT has a total market cap of $280,371.86 and approximately $10,686.00 worth of CLOUT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CLOUT has traded up 15,715.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CLOUT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

CLOUT Profile

CLOUT’s launch date was May 10th, 2021. CLOUT’s official message board is medium.com/@cloutdefi. CLOUT’s official website is www.cloutdefi.app. CLOUT’s official Twitter account is @cloutdefi.

Buying and Selling CLOUT

According to CryptoCompare, “CLOUT (CLOUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CLOUT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CLOUT is 0.00031935 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cloutdefi.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CLOUT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CLOUT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CLOUT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CLOUT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CLOUT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.