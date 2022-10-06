CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider David Fineberg Buys 132 Shares

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg purchased 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £298.32 ($360.46).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 5th, David Fineberg bought 136 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £297.84 ($359.88).

On Friday, August 12th, David Fineberg bought 675 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £1,734.75 ($2,096.12).

On Friday, August 5th, David Fineberg purchased 122 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 246 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £300.12 ($362.64).

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £652.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. CMC Markets plc has a 52 week low of GBX 205 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.50 ($3.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 264.47.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

