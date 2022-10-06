Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.21

Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.21 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.63). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.65), with a volume of 3,167,973 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on COA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Coats Group from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Coats Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £861.22 million and a PE ratio of 893.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.72.

Coats Group Cuts Dividend

Coats Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Coats Group’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

(Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

