Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.21

Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.21 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.63). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.65), with a volume of 3,167,973 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on COA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Coats Group from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Coats Group Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £861.22 million and a PE ratio of 893.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.72.
Coats Group Cuts Dividend
Coats Group Company Profile
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.
Recommended Stories
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.