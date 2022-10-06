Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Trading Up 5%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 37,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 18,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 target price on Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 16.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 280,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

