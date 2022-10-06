Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,753 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $24,202,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

CTSH stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.26. 67,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,687. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $57.42 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

