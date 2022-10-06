Colawork Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.74 Million (COLA)

Colawork (COLA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Colawork token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. Colawork has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $397,347.00 worth of Colawork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Colawork has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Colawork

Colawork launched on October 27th, 2019. Colawork’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,125,000 tokens. The official message board for Colawork is colawork.medium.com. Colawork’s official Twitter account is @colawork_cola. Colawork’s official website is www.colawork.com/en.

Buying and Selling Colawork

According to CryptoCompare, “Colawork (COLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Colawork has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Colawork is 0.11929247 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,835,508.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.colawork.com/en.”

