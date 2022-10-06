Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.26.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comerica has a 52 week low of $70.64 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

