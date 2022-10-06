Community Vote Power (CVP) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

Community Vote Power (CVP) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Community Vote Power has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Community Vote Power has a total market capitalization of $243,942.49 and approximately $8,891.00 worth of Community Vote Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Community Vote Power token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Community Vote Power

Community Vote Power (CRYPTO:CVP) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2021. Community Vote Power’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for Community Vote Power is communitymetaverse.space. Community Vote Power’s official message board is twitter.com/commetaverse. Community Vote Power’s official Twitter account is @commetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Community Vote Power is https://reddit.com/r/communitymetaverse.

Community Vote Power Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Community Vote Power (CVP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Community Vote Power has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Community Vote Power is 0.17932897 USD and is down -13.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,407.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://communitymetaverse.space/.”

