Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.48 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 71,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.