Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.53

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and traded as high as $30.00. Contango Ore shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 2,711 shares trading hands.

Contango Ore Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 200,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims located north and northwest of the Tetlin Lease.

Further Reading

