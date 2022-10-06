Continuum World Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $250,883.26 (UM)

Continuum World (UM) traded down 29.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Continuum World has a total market cap of $250,883.26 and $11,358.00 worth of Continuum World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum World token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Continuum World has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Continuum World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

Continuum World Profile

Continuum World was first traded on January 19th, 2022. Continuum World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,570,513 tokens. Continuum World’s official message board is medium.com/@continuumworld. Continuum World’s official Twitter account is @continuumworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum World’s official website is continuum.world. The Reddit community for Continuum World is https://reddit.com/r/ContinuumWorld.

Continuum World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum World (UM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Continuum World has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Continuum World is 0.00169613 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,094.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://continuum.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Continuum World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Continuum World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Continuum World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.