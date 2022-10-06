Contrasting FFW (FFWC) and Its Rivals

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FFW to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FFW and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A FFW Competitors 209 1374 1172 49 2.38

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 23.09%. Given FFW’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FFW has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

FFW has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. FFW pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 31.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 26.90% N/A N/A FFW Competitors 19.27% 7.78% 0.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFW and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $21.27 million $5.72 million 9.30 FFW Competitors $796.16 million $221.06 million 12.94

FFW’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FFW. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FFW rivals beat FFW on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

