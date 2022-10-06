Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.68.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up C$0.27 on Thursday, reaching C$1.88. 5,473,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,014. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.93 million and a PE ratio of 13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.