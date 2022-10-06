Coupang Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 32,691 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 14,209 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 1,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPNG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.99.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 257,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,315. Coupang has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

