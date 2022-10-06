CPLAY Network (CPLAY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20,102.45

CPLAY Network (CPLAY) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. CPLAY Network has a market capitalization of $20,102.45 and approximately $15,212.00 worth of CPLAY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPLAY Network token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CPLAY Network has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

CPLAY Network Token Profile

CPLAY Network’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. CPLAY Network’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,039,026 tokens. The official website for CPLAY Network is cplay.network. The official message board for CPLAY Network is t.me/cplaynetwork. CPLAY Network’s official Twitter account is @cplaynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CPLAY Network

According to CryptoCompare, “CPLAY Network (CPLAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CPLAY Network has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CPLAY Network is 0.00023463 USD and is down -26.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,196.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cplay.network/.”

