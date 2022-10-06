Credit Suisse Group Cuts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $22.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 4.3 %

CCL opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

