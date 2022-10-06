Credit Suisse Group Cuts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $41.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

FOXA stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

