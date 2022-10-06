Credit Suisse Group Cuts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $41.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.
FOX Stock Performance
FOXA stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
