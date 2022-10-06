Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.54.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
