Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.