Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Up 9.2% in September

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global cut Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Crocs
Crocs Stock Performance
Shares of CROX opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.94.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
