CropBytes Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $298,408.00 (CBX)

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One CropBytes token can now be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. CropBytes has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $298,408.00 worth of CropBytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CropBytes has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CropBytes alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00799093 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

CropBytes Profile

CropBytes (CBX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2021. CropBytes’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,414,002 tokens. The official message board for CropBytes is blog.cropbytes.com. The official website for CropBytes is www.cropbytes.com. The Reddit community for CropBytes is https://reddit.com/r/cropbytes_crypto_game/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CropBytes’ official Twitter account is @cropbytes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CropBytes

According to CryptoCompare, “CropBytes (CBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CropBytes has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CropBytes is 0.07361077 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $290,171.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cropbytes.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropBytes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CropBytes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CropBytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CropBytes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CropBytes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.