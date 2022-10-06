CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFB. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $668.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director James W. Kuykendall bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,201 shares in the company, valued at $687,888.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $220,444.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,720.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,201 shares in the company, valued at $687,888.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $240,694. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 29.0% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 36.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.