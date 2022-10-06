Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $142.63

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $142.63 and last traded at $142.63, with a volume of 5691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.00.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 72.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 7.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $234,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

