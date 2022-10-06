Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.38

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as low as $5.10. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 31,551 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cryo-Cell International in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Cryo-Cell International Dividend Announcement

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 1.47% of Cryo-Cell International worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.