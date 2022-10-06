CSX Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

CSX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSX to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,164,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,211,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Cowen cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 133.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

