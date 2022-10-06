CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSX. UBS Group lowered CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of CSX opened at $27.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 213,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 16,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

