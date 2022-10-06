Cypress Capital Group Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $85.12. The stock had a trading volume of 68,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,788. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $131.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

