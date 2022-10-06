Cypress Capital Group Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,688,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.