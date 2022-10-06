Cypress Capital Group Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,328. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $222.61 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

