Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 111.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $818,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications by 118.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBA Communications Trading Down 4.2 %

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.07.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $11.84 on Thursday, hitting $271.28. 8,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,216. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.23 and a 200 day moving average of $329.79. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $279.49 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

