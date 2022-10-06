Cypress Capital Group Sells 170 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

