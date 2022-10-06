Cypress Capital Group Trims Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,029. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.64 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.26.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.